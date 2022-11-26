Fatal car crash in Carlton County involves two teenagers

By Larissa Milles
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOLYOKE, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a fatal car crash happened early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. near Holyoke, in Carlton County.

Minnesota State Patrol said a 19-year-old man was driving the car, with a 14-year-old girl as a passenger.

Officials said the vehicle took a curve with poor road conditions, hit the ice, and lost control of the vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol has not revealed if both occupants died, just that the crash was fatal.

This is a developing story, we’ll update you as we learn more.

