Cooler Sunday could lead to rain/snow for the U.P.

WEATHER STORY: On Sunday, a cell of high air pressure may be far enough south to draw a wind down from the north so the warm spell we had Friday and Saturday will go away. That northerly wind will develop some lake effect precip on the South Shore of Lake Superior. Accumulations should be very light but also very slippery because it may come as freezing rain. Gogebic County faces the biggest risk from this. On Monday, a low from the west will start a snow chance for all zones that may last through Wednesday. Right now, accumulations appear to be light in the range of 1-2″ for Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin. The South Shore Snow Belt, though, could go 4-8″ Monday night to Wednesday morning.

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING: The sky should be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and conditions should be dry for most but the U.P. could start to get the freezing drizzle. Low temps will be near 25 degrees for most locations. The wind will be N 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: The sky will be partly sunny for most towns but the U.P. will hold onto a 20% chance for a rain and snow mix. The afternoon highs will be near 32. That’s back to normal after a two day warm spell. The wind will be N 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The sky will become mostly cloudy and there will be a 30% chance for flurries. The low will be 22 and the high may not warm up much farther. The wind will become S 5-10 mph.

COMING UP: 1-2″ of snow could fall across most of the region from Monday to Wednesday. The chart above indicates the Snow Belt will get more. It should dry up next Thursday and Friday. Temperatures the week ahead start normal and drop cooler than normal for the remainder of the week.

