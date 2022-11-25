Superb weather as we head into the weekend

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: For our Black Friday the weather is looking great for either hitting the stores or getting outside and working off some of those Thanksgiving calories. With mostly sunny skies overhead, temperatures should climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the Northland. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, with mainly clear skies, temperatures should fall back into the upper 20s and 30s.

Wx Graphics
Wx Graphics(Northern News Now)

Saturday: Saturday features more sunshine with even warmer temperatures. With mainly sunny skies overhead, temperatures should climb into the low and mid 40s for our area. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Graphics
Wx Graphics(Northern News Now)

Sunday: Sunday features a few more clouds and cooler temperatures. With partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead, highs climb into the 30s across much of the Northland. Winds are out of the north between 3-6 MPH.

Wx Graphics
Wx Graphics(Northern News Now)
Wx Graphics
Wx Graphics(Northern News Now)

City by City
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time

