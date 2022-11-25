Sunny weekend could turn towards work week snow

High pressure could make Saturday sunny, Sunday cool and the low to the west may have some snow...
High pressure could make Saturday sunny, Sunday cool and the low to the west may have some snow by Monday(KBJR)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER STORY: A cell of high air pressure will sit to our south and make Saturday sunny and warm. By Sunday, it may be far enough south to draw a wind down from the north so the warm spell will go away. Plus, the northerly wind will develop some lake effect precip on the South Shore of Lake Superior. Accumulations should be very light but also very slippery because it may come as freezing rain. On Monday, a low from the west will start a snow chance for all zones that may last through Wednesday. Right now, accumulations appear to be light in the range of 2-4″ spread over three days.

FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING: The sky should be partly cloudy and conditions will be dry. Low temps will be very mild and bottom out around 35 degrees for most locations. The wind will be SW 10-20 mph.

Sunny and warm are the themes for Saturday
Sunny and warm are the themes for Saturday(KBJR)

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: The sky will be mostly sunny for most towns but near the Canadian border, clouds will try to thicken towards partly sunny conditions. The afternoon highs will be 40-45. That’s at least ten degrees warmer than normal. The wind will be W 5-15 in MN and N 5-15 in WI and MI.

SUNDAY: The sky will become partly sunny to mostly cloudy. The wind will become N 5-15 mph and that will cool our region down. It will also kick up the chance for slippery precip in Iron and Gogebic Counties. The high temp will be near the normal of 32.

COMING UP: 2-4″ of snow could fall across the region from Monday to Wednesday. It should dry up next Thursday and Friday. Temperatures the week ahead start warmer than normal, drop to normal for three days and then dip cooler than normal the next three days.

warm start, normal middle and cool finish to the week ahead
warm start, normal middle and cool finish to the week ahead(KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis County Sheriff's vehicle helps block traffic while first responders tackled a...
Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township
A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough,...
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home
City by City
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time

Latest News

Wx Graphics
Superb weather as we head into the weekend
High pressure will make Friday sunny
Mild sunny weekend could give way to a snow chance by Tuesday
WX GFX
Some may see rain & snow for Thanksgiving, quiet weekend ahead
Thanksgiving Forecast
NNN WX 11/23