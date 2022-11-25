Sunny weekend could turn towards work week snow

WEATHER STORY: A cell of high air pressure will sit to our south and make Saturday sunny and warm. By Sunday, it may be far enough south to draw a wind down from the north so the warm spell will go away. Plus, the northerly wind will develop some lake effect precip on the South Shore of Lake Superior. Accumulations should be very light but also very slippery because it may come as freezing rain. On Monday, a low from the west will start a snow chance for all zones that may last through Wednesday. Right now, accumulations appear to be light in the range of 2-4″ spread over three days.

FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING: The sky should be partly cloudy and conditions will be dry. Low temps will be very mild and bottom out around 35 degrees for most locations. The wind will be SW 10-20 mph.

Sunny and warm are the themes for Saturday (KBJR)

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: The sky will be mostly sunny for most towns but near the Canadian border, clouds will try to thicken towards partly sunny conditions. The afternoon highs will be 40-45. That’s at least ten degrees warmer than normal. The wind will be W 5-15 in MN and N 5-15 in WI and MI.

SUNDAY: The sky will become partly sunny to mostly cloudy. The wind will become N 5-15 mph and that will cool our region down. It will also kick up the chance for slippery precip in Iron and Gogebic Counties. The high temp will be near the normal of 32.

COMING UP: 2-4″ of snow could fall across the region from Monday to Wednesday. It should dry up next Thursday and Friday. Temperatures the week ahead start warmer than normal, drop to normal for three days and then dip cooler than normal the next three days.

warm start, normal middle and cool finish to the week ahead (KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.