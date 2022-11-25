Spirit Mountain opens for the season; time to hit the slopes

Skier hits the slopes for early season
Skier hits the slopes for early season(Northern News Now)
By Cara Kopp
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. -- Friday marked the opening day for the slopes of Spirit Mountain.

“I’ve been waiting all summer, and it’s fun to come out here especially when it’s this nice out,” Doca Peplnjak, who has been skiing for four years, said.

The warm weather attracted hundreds of excited people to the hills.

Especially those who are preparing for the USASA nationals in Colorado this year.

“I come out here probably like five times a week,” Pepelnjak said. “I’m on a team, and it just helps a lot because we have rails and jumps, and all that like in nationals.

Thanks to the early cold temperatures we got a couple of weeks ago, three different terrains were able to open for the early season, which is more than most years.

An opening day Spirit Mountain employees said was perfect.

“There’s so much excitement across the board, both within our staff and within all of our guests,” Jon Regenold, the director of resort services at Spirit Mountain, said. “I mean here we are on a beautiful opening day just ready to ski and board for the season.”

Pepelnjak said he is ready to spend his winter on the slopes.

“I would say Spirit is the reason I can go because I can just come here every day and ski,” said Pepelnjak.

The hills will be open this weekend and next weekend until the regular season begins.

