Pucker Up: Streaming of ‘Merry Kiss Cam’ has locals celebrating

By Cara Kopp
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. -- It wasn’t just food that had people excited for Turkey Day this year.

At Fitger’s Brewhouse, dozens gathered for a viewing party of the new movie “Merry Kiss Cam.”

“We filmed outside, we created a Christmas village in the back of Fitgers, we filmed in the front of Fitgers, so it’s just great to be here and have the community be able to see it with is, and we get to participate in it,” “Merry Kiss Cam’s” line producer, John Duffy, said.

The movie follows the story of an artist and a bartender who go on a date to a Bulldog’s hockey game and end up on the kiss cam, but their first kiss becomes the town’s lucky charm.

Duluth giving the movie small-town feel movie producers were going for.

“It’s very special. I think everything about even being in Duluth is special,” Duffy said. “When we first came everybody welcomed us with open arms.”

After filming took pace in early summer, it’s been months of anticipation for Duluthians.

Especially for businesses whose building serves as a set for the movie.

“It’s a real cute movie and I think it’s really Hallmark, romantic comedy, and it’s just a feel-good movie,” Fitgers Brewhouse owner, Rod Raymond, said. “It’s nice to have that feel attached to Duluth.”

As for Duffy, he felt the excitement from everybody in the viewing room.

“I think the word has really spread, and I think the people of the town have really appreciated it, and it’s so cool that it’s being screened here at Fitgers,” said Duffy.

If you want to watch Merry Kiss Cam, it’s streaming on Hulu.

And if you watch, you’ll probably recognize some of the actors, including our very own Dave Anderson and Tom Hansen.

