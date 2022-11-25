BEARY SPECIAL: Small Business Saturday features big reopening

Hucklebeary is now a 3,000 sq. ft. space with Lauralloons, a balloon artist, working out of the...
Hucklebeary is now a 3,000 sq. ft. space with Lauralloons, a balloon artist, working out of the basement of the building.(Reporter: Mitchell Zimmermann)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Small Business Saturday is a day for Northlanders to hit up locally-owned stores, and this year, one shop is making a big comeback.

Hucklebeary now located at 216 E. Superior St. is reopening to the public after a 10-month hiatus from the public.

The shop has moved three times since its inception as a pop-up in the old Astoria Hotel.

They now have 3,000 square feet of space along Superior St., with Lauralloons, a ballon artist now in their basement.

Emily Ekstrom, the owner of Hucklebeary said it’s been a long time coming to this moment.

“To see people in the store again, is awesome and shopping small and being able to reopen on our fifth birthday is such a big deal for us,” she said.

The shop owner said there will be special events happening all day for the grand reopening.

Five, to be exact, for the shop’s fifth birthday.

“First, grand reopening, come on in, check out the news space,” Ekstrom said.

They’ll also give away No. 2 pencils to customers, in addition to having a special cocktail at Zeitgeist, and a Shop Hop, where businesses along Superior St. are participating in a raffle to customers who visit.

Not just that, but Ekstrom has partnered with Laural Schultze, a local balloon artist who owns Lauralloons, to celebrate the occasion.

“I’m hoping there will be a lot of foot traffic I just want people to come see how much work Emily has put into this new space. And we’re so excited to be back on superior street, we’re so excited to be in here,” Schultze said.

Schultze’s business is in the basement of Ekstrom’s building.

She said on Saturday, anyone who stops by Hucklebeary can visit her balloon display next door for pictures and free takeaway balloon art.

Hucklebeary will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Lauralloons will be open just next door at the same time.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis County Sheriff's vehicle helps block traffic while first responders tackled a...
Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township
A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough,...
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home
City by City
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time

Latest News

Northland Neon shines in Duluth
Northland Neon breathes life into old signs and new creations
NEON
NEON
Skier hits the slopes for early season
Spirit Mountain opens for the season; time to hit the slopes
High pressure could make Saturday sunny, Sunday cool and the low to the west may have some snow...
Sunny weekend could turn towards work week snow