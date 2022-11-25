BEARY SPECIAL: Small Business Saturday features big reopening

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Small Business Saturday is a day for Northlanders to hit up locally-owned stores, and this year, one shop is making a big comeback.

Hucklebeary now located at 216 E. Superior St. is reopening to the public after a 10-month hiatus from the public.

The shop has moved three times since its inception as a pop-up in the old Astoria Hotel.

They now have 3,000 square feet of space along Superior St., with Lauralloons, a ballon artist now in their basement.

Emily Ekstrom, the owner of Hucklebeary said it’s been a long time coming to this moment.

“To see people in the store again, is awesome and shopping small and being able to reopen on our fifth birthday is such a big deal for us,” she said.

The shop owner said there will be special events happening all day for the grand reopening.

Five, to be exact, for the shop’s fifth birthday.

“First, grand reopening, come on in, check out the news space,” Ekstrom said.

They’ll also give away No. 2 pencils to customers, in addition to having a special cocktail at Zeitgeist, and a Shop Hop, where businesses along Superior St. are participating in a raffle to customers who visit.

Not just that, but Ekstrom has partnered with Laural Schultze, a local balloon artist who owns Lauralloons, to celebrate the occasion.

“I’m hoping there will be a lot of foot traffic I just want people to come see how much work Emily has put into this new space. And we’re so excited to be back on superior street, we’re so excited to be in here,” Schultze said.

Schultze’s business is in the basement of Ekstrom’s building.

She said on Saturday, anyone who stops by Hucklebeary can visit her balloon display next door for pictures and free takeaway balloon art.

Hucklebeary will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Lauralloons will be open just next door at the same time.

