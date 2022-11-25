Police: 1 shot at Lumberton, N.C., Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large

Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday
Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - One person was shot at a Walmart in North Carolina on Black Friday, according to authorities.

The Lumberton Police Department said officers were called to the store at about 11:25 a.m., with customers evacuating as officers arrived.

Surveillance video showed the suspected shooter also leave the store as it was being evacuated, according to police

Police were then notified that the victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. The injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

Officials said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident between two people “who are familiar with each other.”

The suspect remains at large but has been identified by police. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Lumberton police also said they are not aware of any other customers or employees who were hurt.

In a statement provided to WMBF News regarding the incident, Walmart said it is “working closely with local law enforcement.”

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

