Amazon workers plan global protests, strikes on Black Friday

FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The...
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The e-commerce giant is facing protests and strikes across the globe amid the busy sales of Black Friday.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - E-commerce giant Amazon is facing protests and strikes across the globe amid the busy sales of Black Friday.

Thousands of warehouse workers upset about pay and conditions are planning walkouts and demonstrations in roughly 40 countries.

The protest campaign is being called “Make Amazon Pay.”

Some protests will highlight Amazon’s environmental and social footprint.

It includes strikes at 18 warehouses in Germany and France.

Other countries where workers are planning to take part include the U.S., India, Japan, Australia, and South Africa.

Environmental and civil society groups are assisting an international coalition of trade unions who are coordinating the effort.

Amazon spokesman David Nieberg said the company is not perfect, but that it does “take our role and our impact very seriously.”

He also said the company offers “competitive wages and great benefits.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis County Sheriff's vehicle helps block traffic while first responders tackled a...
Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township
A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough,...
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home
City by City
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time

Latest News

On Thursday, they'll all have dinner at Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's family home.
Grandma and stranger who met through mistaken text celebrate 7th Thanksgiving together
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
FILE: A search and rescue vehicle sits at Zion National Park. A woman was reported to have died...
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband hospitalized
With supply chain issues, inventory problems, record inflation and global strikes for Amazon,...
Is Black Friday less frantic this year?
JLo dropped the announcement on the 20th anniversary of her 2002 record “This is Me … Then.”...
JLo announces first album in 8 years