TOGETHER AGAIN: DECC Thanksgiving buffet welcomes Northlanders back in-person

Plates lined up to be served at the DECC's Thanksgiving Buffet. This year's menu feature ham...
Plates lined up to be served at the DECC's Thanksgiving Buffet. This year's menu feature ham instead of turkey.(Alex Laitala)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The annual Thanksgiving buffet at the DECC in Duluth was fully in-person for the first time since 2019 Thursday.

The menu normally features turkey as its main dish, but this year, it had to be swapped out for ham.

The decision was made after high prices for turkey and supply chain issues made it more challenging for the traditional bird to make it to the plate.

According to the buffet organizers, around 3,000 plates were served to Northlanders looking to get a warm meal on the November holiday.

Among those in the Lake Superior Ballroom were Sunny Beck and her family. They noticed the menu at the buffet looked different this year, but their favorite part wasn’t just the food.

“Being here for Thanksgiving and being with a lot of people,” Beck said.

Getting together was a common theme in the ballroom this year. Patrick O’Leary was glad just to see so many people back again.

“I love people,” he said.

“I love seeing people here that come out, gathering here, it’s a good thing,” he continued.

Close to 2,000 pounds of potatoes and ham are served within four hours at the DECC. The meals also include stuffing and even pumpkin cake for dessert.

Before setting up thousands of tables and chairs, volunteers hand-delivered around 1,400 meals across Duluth and the surrounding area Thursday morning.

“Well-oiled machine,” one volunteer said.

Among those volunteering included students from Duluth East High School. The school’s Key Club wanted to lend a helping hand for this first year.

“I’d say the best part has been like talking to the people and meeting the people in the community and everything,” Sophie Galchus, a senior at the school, said.

Her friend Grace Russell said seeing people happy is the best part.

“I would just say like the smiles like when people get to have a good meal is really nice and just like seeing the little kids is really cute,” Russell said.

Decked out in a turkey hat and with a scooper in hand, Heather Salfer made it to the serving line this year.

“It’s my first year here out on the serving line, so it’s kind of exciting,” Salfer said.

She’s volunteered at the buffet before, but coming off of the pandemic, it made this year’s dinner all the more special.

“I’m so grateful to be here and the people that are having meals this morning are so happy to be here and grateful for us, so it’s fabulous,” she said.

Hundreds of volunteers spent their Thanksgiving holiday serving up the classics, with a side of love.

“Everybody’s welcome, no questions, you can come up three or four times if you want, it’s just all of us coming together on a special holiday,” Salfer said.

Any leftover food is donated to local non-profits that help serve people in need.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
DELTA, WI
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A local clinic helping spay and neuter animals at a lower cost will soon be forced to shut down.
Local spay and neuter clinic being forced out of building

Latest News

Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Red Kettle season kicks off with something new
High pressure will make Friday sunny
Mild sunny weekend could give way to a snow chance by Tuesday
Runners race to the finish line Thursday morning during the annual Gobble Galop 5K.
Hundreds turn out for Duluth’s Thanksgiving ‘Gobble Gallop’
A St. Louis County Sheriff's vehicle helps block traffic while first responders tackled a...
Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township