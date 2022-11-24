Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The city of Superior may look a little brighter and more festive than usual starting Wednesday night.

City leaders held a special ceremony at Center City Park to light Superior’s holiday tree Wednesday night.

In addition to Mayor Jim Paine, Santa Claus himself and some elves stopped by to say hello and greet attendees.

According to Mayor Paine, the tree will be retired after this year.

He said despite its healthy appearence, the current tree isn’t doing so well.

But the tradition of lighting a tree will continue.

“We’ll get through this holiday season, but don’t worry we will have a brand new large and healthy Christmas tree next year, and then it will get larger every year after that,” Paine said.

According to Mayor Paine, when the tree is taken down it will be used to create yule logs and Christmas decorations.

