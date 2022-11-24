Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time

Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The city of Superior may look a little brighter and more festive than usual starting Wednesday night.

City leaders held a special ceremony at Center City Park to light Superior’s holiday tree Wednesday night.

In addition to Mayor Jim Paine, Santa Claus himself and some elves stopped by to say hello and greet attendees.

According to Mayor Paine, the tree will be retired after this year.

He said despite its healthy appearence, the current tree isn’t doing so well.

But the tradition of lighting a tree will continue.

“We’ll get through this holiday season, but don’t worry we will have a brand new large and healthy Christmas tree next year, and then it will get larger every year after that,” Paine said.

According to Mayor Paine, when the tree is taken down it will be used to create yule logs and Christmas decorations.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DELTA, WI
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
Diocese of Superior
Diocese of Superior releases list of 23 priests accused of sexual abuse
New film produced in Chisholm
Lights, camera, action: New movie production comes to the Iron Range
A local clinic helping spay and neuter animals at a lower cost will soon be forced to shut down.
Local spay and neuter clinic being forced out of building

Latest News

Ukrainian woman reunites with foreign exchange host family 16 years later
Ukrainian woman reunites with foreign exchange host family 16 years later
Duluth East Hockey
Duluth East Hockey
Duluth Denfeld Hockey
Duluth Denfeld Hockey
In April, two months after the invasion, the US federal government launched a program called...
Ukrainian woman reunites with foreign exchange host family 16 years later