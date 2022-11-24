Superior Girl’s Basketball utilize depth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The High School girls’ basketball season is just about underway and on Tuesday night the Superior girl’s basketball team opened up their season on a high note. With an experienced team, the Spartans have big visions for this year’s team.

The Spartans welcome back four seniors, four starters, and about 80% of their scoring, so you better believe they will look to lean on their veteran leadership, but they also have depth on the bench after a much-improved off-season following a 24-5 finish from last season. Head coach Dave Kontny took over the girl’s program six years ago and says this is exactly where they want to be and would love to make a run in the State Tournament.

“We always want to be better, we always want to do better, but we want to get up and run. We’re physical, we’re another year mature. Ya know a month from now we’re probably going to be making a little bit of a run and then getting a little bit better and then hopefully by the end of February we’re right at the top of our game. We’re just going to do our best and have fun doing it,” said Kontny.

“One of our strong suits last year was definitely team chemistry and I feel like brought that to the court back this year. We’re just seeing the court so much better; we’re hitting people that are open. You can definitely tell that we’re better, we’re faster and we’re stronger and I’m ready for the season,” added Captain and senior Emma Raye.

When Raye was asked who she’s out for blood against this season, she said Proctor who they lost to in the regular season and Appleton East who they lost to in the post-season. As for now, the Spartans are 1-0 after their dominating win against Hayward on Tuesday night.

Spartans pull away in the 2nd half and move to 1-0. pic.twitter.com/nphHBflZss — Spartans Girls Basketball (@SHS_Spartan_GBB) November 23, 2022

