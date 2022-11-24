Some may see rain & snow for Thanksgiving, quiet weekend ahead

THANKSGIVING: We are still anticipating a slight chance of some wintry mix showers on Thanksgiving. Light flurries, rain/snow mix, and some freezing drizzle will be possible. Little to no significant accumulation is expected. Meaning, little to no impact on the roads is expected. We will see cloudy skies through most of the day with highs in the mid-30′s. Winds will be northwest 5-15mph.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: High pressure will move back in on Friday to become mostly sunny! We will probably start the day with some clouds that clear as we head towards the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with southwest winds 5-15mph.

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 40′s with westerly winds 5-10mph.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

