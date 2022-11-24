Mild sunny weekend could give way to a snow chance by Tuesday

High pressure will make Friday sunny
By Dave Anderson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER STORY: A small low teased us with a tiny bit of rain and snow mix on Thanksgiving morning but it is moving away to be replaced by a high. That will make Friday and the weekend sunny and mild. Next Tuesday, a fresh low could bring a chance for snow. Right now, it looks like a chance for 2-4″ through Wedneday.

THURSDAY NIGHT: The sky will clear towards partly cloudy conditions due to a high approaching from the Dakotas. Over night low temps will run 18-23 degrees. The wins will be W 10-20 mph.

Friday should be sunny, mild and dry
FRIDAY: High air pressure will make the sky above us all mostly sunny. The solar radiation will help warm us to warmer than normal levels. Afternoon high temps should range 38-43. The wind will be WSW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: The high will keep the sky mostly sunny. The warm up will continue as highs run the range of 40-45 degrees. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

COMING UP: The high will try to rule Sunday, too, but an approaching low will try at the same time to build clouds up. The result will be a splitting of the difference and a partly sunny sky. Monday will be cloudy but dry. Tuesday and Wednesday get 40-60% chances for 2-4″ of snow.

The week ahead starts warm and dry but finishes cooler and snowier
