Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife, Ky. police say

WATCH | Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
By WKYT News Staff, Chad Hedrick and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man is facing murder charges after police say he fatally shot his wife, WKYT reports.

Police say they received a call around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from a man who told them he just shot his wife at a home on Bay Colony Lane, off Sandersville Road in the Masterson Station area of Lexington.

When officers arrived, police say they found a woman dead with gunshot wounds.

Police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson surrendered to officers without incident. He is charged with murder (domestic violence), violation of an emergency protective order and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, making it Lexington’s 42nd of 2022.

The investigation adds to what city leaders are calling a crisis with domestic violence in the city. Over a dozen people have died from domestic violence this year. In early November 2021, there were zero.

Just this month, the city launched the It’s Time Lexington program, designed to address and do something about the growing domestic violence crisis. It’s a three-phase approach from learning about domestic violence and identifying it, learning to talk about it and acting to stop it.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
DELTA, WI
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
A local clinic helping spay and neuter animals at a lower cost will soon be forced to shut down.
Local spay and neuter clinic being forced out of building

Latest News

Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several...
Police: 2 killed, 16 injured after stolen car crashes
Laprentis Doughty, 11, is being hailed as a hero after saving his 2-year-old sister, Loyalty,...
Boy, 11, runs back into burning apartment to save little sister
Investigators ruled the fire accidental, saying it was likely caused by an electrical problem.
Boy saves 2-year-old sister from apartment fire: 'I would risk my life for my sister'
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time
FILE - E. Jean Carroll poses for a photo, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in New York.
Writer who accused Trump of 1990s rape files new lawsuit