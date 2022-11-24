Inside the House: Zach Stejskal

Northern News Now at 6pm
By Alexis Bass
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The month of November is pinned as Men’s Health Awareness month and this month specifically hits home for the UMD men’s hockey team who launched the campaign ‘Mo-Bros’ in support of the fight against cancer. One of the faces of that campaign is none other than UMD junior goaltender, Zach Stejskal who sat down with My9 Sports’ Zach Schneider to share how he fought the good fight.

If you would like the support the ‘Mo-Bros’ you can click the link here.

