Hundreds turn out for Duluth’s Thanksgiving ‘Gobble Gallop’

Runners race to the finish line Thursday morning during the annual Gobble Galop 5K.
Runners race to the finish line Thursday morning during the annual Gobble Galop 5K.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- Hundreds of runners turned out for Duluth’s annual “Gobble Gallop” race Thanksgiving morning.

Duluth Running Company has hosted the event for the past 17 years.

It includes a 5K run, a one-mile “Turkey Trot,” and a shorter kids race.

The course takes runners along Superior Street through downtown Duluth before they turn around at 5th Ave. W. and loop back to the finish line.

One family said it’s become a special holiday tradition.

“It’s good,” Hailey and Sydney Cummins said. “It’s fun to see the atmosphere and everybody getting together, I especially love the costumes everyone wears.”

Hundreds of runners participated in the Gobble Gallop in Duluth Thursday morning.
Hundreds of runners participated in the Gobble Gallop in Duluth Thursday morning.(Northern News Now)

Next up for Duluth Running Company is their “Wild Santa” 5K run at Wild State Cider in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

It’s scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, and runners can still sign up.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
DELTA, WI
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A local clinic helping spay and neuter animals at a lower cost will soon be forced to shut down.
Local spay and neuter clinic being forced out of building

Latest News

Plates lined up to be served at the DECC's Thanksgiving Buffet. This year's menu feature ham...
TOGETHER AGAIN: DECC Thanksgiving buffet welcomes Northlanders back in-person
A St. Louis County Sheriff's vehicle helps block traffic while first responders tackled a...
Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township
City by City
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time