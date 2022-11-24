Hundreds turn out for Duluth’s Thanksgiving ‘Gobble Gallop’

DULUTH, MN -- Hundreds of runners turned out for Duluth’s annual “Gobble Gallop” race Thanksgiving morning.

Duluth Running Company has hosted the event for the past 17 years.

It includes a 5K run, a one-mile “Turkey Trot,” and a shorter kids race.

The course takes runners along Superior Street through downtown Duluth before they turn around at 5th Ave. W. and loop back to the finish line.

One family said it’s become a special holiday tradition.

“It’s good,” Hailey and Sydney Cummins said. “It’s fun to see the atmosphere and everybody getting together, I especially love the costumes everyone wears.”

Hundreds of runners participated in the Gobble Gallop in Duluth Thursday morning. (Northern News Now)

Next up for Duluth Running Company is their “Wild Santa” 5K run at Wild State Cider in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

It’s scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, and runners can still sign up.

