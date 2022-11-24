East Hockey aims to improve culture

Northern News Now at 6pm
By Alexis Bass and Alexis Beckett
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth East Greyhounds seek to build upon last year’s 8-18 record. While Grand Rapids ended the Greyhounds season in the Section 7A Quarterfinals, in his second year of leading Duluth East, head coach Steve Pitoscia says he’s hopeful of making a run this season because of the players on his roster. Pitoscia also credits a strong summer of training to getting everyone on the same page.

“We spent the summer really talking about the culture of our team and the legacy we want to leave for teams going forward in the future and so far the response has been amazing, but as a staff, our goal is to make this a great experience for the kids and we really believe if we do that with the caliber of players we have, we can make a lot of noise,” said Pitoscia.

“I think we can definitely improve our culture as a team and definitely our record, but I think it’s more than just wins, just try to get better every single time we step onto the ice and practice hard and just try to get as much out of it as we can,” added senior Grant Winkler.

Duluth East hosts White Bear Lake at the heritage center on Friday night. Puck drops at 7 pm.

