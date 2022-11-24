Denfeld Hockey gears up for 2022-23 season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s that time of year when the state of hockey is gifted with more of what they want, High School hockey, and last year Duluth Denfeld capped off their year with an impressive 19-9 record but ended their year with a disappointing loss in the Section A finals.

However, that does not intimidate this team because the Hunters have been to the section championship three years in a row now. They’re not only focused on getting back there, but they want to get past that.

This season head coach Dale Jago says they have a handful of guys back from injuries and believes several of his players will surprise people due to their development.

“Our expectations, they never go down. As far as I’m concerned, we have one of the best teams in Minnesota in our section, so our expectations have to be high. I think we have a schedule conducive to our talent level and it’s a learning season and we’ll work hard. Hopefully, we will end up where we were with a better showing this time,” said head coach Dale Jago.

“We got a lot of good upcoming players and a lot of returners that were kind of overlooked last year so they’re going to work hard and show what they got this year. Emotions are high because last year didn’t end how we wanted it to with the 11-0 loss, but we’re just going to look past that and keep working,” added senior Andy Larson.

The Hunters open up their season on Saturday with International Falls at the Heritage Center. Puck drops at 2 pm

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.