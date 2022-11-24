City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth

City by City
City by City(Northern News Now)
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR announced state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes for 2023 go on sale Friday. A vehicle pass gets you into more than 60 state parks, forests, and recreation areas across Wisconsin. They are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13. If gifting an admission sticker for the holidays, the DNR recommends purchasing stickers by December 9 to receive them in time. Click here to buy your pass.

Hayward, WI- The city’s Christmas events kick off this weekend. Starting Friday, Christmas in Hayward will host an open house where merchants will stay open until 6 p.m. Then on Saturday, in addition to the open house, Santa will be at Angler’s Bar and Grill from noon to 3 p.m. That’s also when horse-drawn sleigh rides will be happening on 2nd and Main Street. Several other Christmas events are happening in Hayward throughout December, so stay tuned for those.

Duluth, MN- Created by famous tuba performer and teacher Harvey Phillips, Merry TubaChristmas allows tuba players young and old to take center stage to bring in the Christmas season with traditional Christmas carols. The third TubaChristmas in Duluth is at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 27 at First Lutheran Church. Musicians can register at 12:45 p.m. and practice starts at 1 p.m. Any money collected at this event will support the local food shelf. To contact their organizers, you can email Coordinator Tracey Gibbens at ballade1100@gmail.com or Karen Anderson at karen322@gmail.com.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Washburn, Hibbing, Virginia

