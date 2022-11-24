Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township

A St. Louis County Sheriff's vehicle helps block traffic while first responders tackled a...
A St. Louis County Sheriff's vehicle helps block traffic while first responders tackled a structure fire Thursday morning.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDENBERG TOWNSHIP, MN -- Crews had to shut down a road Thursday morning as they responded to a structure fire just outside Duluth.

First responders arrived on the scene on Taft Road in Fredenberg Township, just north of Fish Lake, shortly after 9 a.m.

A handful of different departments responded, including the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office had not responded to our request for information.

So we do not know yet exactly what caught fire or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
DELTA, WI
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A local clinic helping spay and neuter animals at a lower cost will soon be forced to shut down.
Local spay and neuter clinic being forced out of building

Latest News

Plates lined up to be served at the DECC's Thanksgiving Buffet. This year's menu feature ham...
TOGETHER AGAIN: DECC Thanksgiving buffet welcomes Northlanders back in-person
Runners race to the finish line Thursday morning during the annual Gobble Galop 5K.
Hundreds turn out for Duluth’s Thanksgiving ‘Gobble Gallop’
City by City
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time
Superior lights current holiday tree for the final time