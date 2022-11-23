Wisconsin ranks number one during fall Drug Take Back Day

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - – Wisconsin collected 54,040 pounds of unwanted medications in one day. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the fall 2022 Drug Take Back.

Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,093,445 pounds of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010.

Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, falling only behind California with 1,303,800 pounds and Texas with 1,290,420 pounds.

While Drug Take Back Day technically only happens twice a year, any day can be Drug Take Back Day at one of Wisconsin’s more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes.

These boxes are accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics.

To find a permanent drug disposal box near you click HERE.

