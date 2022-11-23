‘Tis the Season: Glensheen Mansion decked out holiday style

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some lucky Northlanders got a sneak peek inside Glensheen Mansion decked out in holiday style Tuesday night.

According to leaders with Glensheen, this year’s holiday decorations will feature some familiar favorites, but they’ve also added some new attractions.

In addition to some new lights, ornaments and even Christmas Trees, they’ve laid out place settings for a holiday meal on many of the dining tables throughout the glamorous mansion.

Marketing Manager Mike Mayou said getting the house ready for the season takes several days of decorating.

“It takes a series of eight total days where we close down the mansion to have staff come in and decorate, both the interior and the exterior,” Mayou said. “And we definitely need all of those eight days to make it perfect.”

According to Mayou, the Congdon family’s original ornaments will be on display.

Coming this Friday, November 25th, Glensheen is bringing back their candlelight tours.

