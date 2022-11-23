Some may see rain/snow Thanksgiving day

By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Tonight we will see increasing clouds. Lows will be in the 20′s with southwest winds 4-8mph.

THANKSGIVING: We are still anticipating a slight chance of some wintry mix showers on Thanksgiving. Light flurries, rain/snow mix, and some freezing drizzle will be possible. Little to no significant accumulation is expected. We will see cloudy skies through most of the day with highs in the mid-30′s. Winds will be northwest 5-15mph.

FRIDAY: High pressure will move back in on Friday to become mostly sunny! Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with southwest winds 5-15mph.

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 40′s with westerly winds 5-10mph.

