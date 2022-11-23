Mild weather arrives, some light mix possible for Thanksgiving

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Wednesday: For our Wednesday we are looking at mostly sunny skies overhead for the vast majority of our Wednesday. High temperatures with that sunshine are able to climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s across the Northland. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, clouds begin to fill in giving way to mostly cloudy skies by daybreak Thanksgiving. Temperatures tonight fall back into the 20s across the region.

Thanksgiving: Thanksgiving Thursday features mostly cloudy skies with a slight 20% chance of some scattered light wintry mix. Some light flurries and rain/snow mix will be possible but very light with little no accumulation. With that in mind minimal impacts on travel will be expected. Some patchy dense fog is also possible. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Friday: Friday We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies with overhead. Temperatures Friday climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s across the Northland. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

