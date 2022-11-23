Mild weather arrives, some light mix possible for Thanksgiving

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Wednesday: For our Wednesday we are looking at mostly sunny skies overhead for the vast majority of our Wednesday. High temperatures with that sunshine are able to climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s across the Northland. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, clouds begin to fill in giving way to mostly cloudy skies by daybreak Thanksgiving. Temperatures tonight fall back into the 20s across the region.

Wx Graphics
Wx Graphics(Northern News Now)
Wx Graphics
Wx Graphics(Northern News Now)

Thanksgiving: Thanksgiving Thursday features mostly cloudy skies with a slight 20% chance of some scattered light wintry mix. Some light flurries and rain/snow mix will be possible but very light with little no accumulation. With that in mind minimal impacts on travel will be expected. Some patchy dense fog is also possible. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Wx Graphics
Wx Graphics(Northern News Now)

Friday: Friday We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies with overhead. Temperatures Friday climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s across the Northland. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Graphics
Wx Graphics(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DELTA, WI
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
Diocese of Superior
Diocese of Superior releases list of 23 priests accused of sexual abuse
New film produced in Chisholm
Lights, camera, action: New movie production comes to the Iron Range
An end to 'Lunch Shaming': Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion
An end to ‘Lunch Shaming’: Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion

Latest News

A local clinic helping spay and neuter animals at a lower cost will soon be forced to shut down.
Local spay and neuter clinic being forced out of building
'Tis the Season: Glensheen Mansion decked out holiday style
‘Tis the Season: Glensheen Mansion decked out holiday style
'Tis the Season: Glensheen Mansion decked out holiday style
'Tis the Season: Glensheen Mansion decked out holiday style
Local spay and neuter clinic being forced out of building
Local spay and neuter clinic being forced out of building