Fine of $250K leveled in Florida teen’s death at amusement park

Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the 400-foot drop tower ride operated by...
Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the 400-foot drop tower ride operated by Orlando Slingshot in March. The ride, on Orlando's tourist-friendly International Drive, is being dismantled.(Source: Visit Orlando/YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The operator of an Orlando amusement park ride from which a Missouri teenager fell to his death should pay a $250,000 fine and can never hold a ride permit in Florida again, state officials said Tuesday.

Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the 400-foot (122-meter) drop tower ride operated by Orlando Slingshot in March.

“What we can do is make sure our laws don’t allow this to happen to anyone else,” said Nikki Fried, the state commissioner of agriculture and consumer services.

An autopsy showed that Tyre, a football player and honor roll student from the St. Louis area, suffered numerous broken bones and internal injuries in the fall, and his death by blunt force trauma was ruled an accident. It showed Tyre weighed 383 pounds (173 kilograms), well above the ride manual’s weight limit of 287 pounds (130 kilograms).

The ride, on Orlando’s tourist-friendly International Drive, is being dismantled.

Requirements are being put in place that will ensure Florida amusement rides are safe going forward, and the department’s investigation will be turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to consider criminal charges, she said.

“A young boy’s loss of his life is not going to go in vain,” Fried said.

A spokesman for the company said two employees were suspended after Tyre’s death and that outside firms were brought in to improve safety, training and maintenance issues.

“We took these steps to ensure continued operations conform to applicable standards and recommendations,” said Trevor Arnold, attorney for Orlando Slingshot.

A report by outside engineers found sensors on the ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in the teen not being properly secured.

Tyre’s family is suing the owner, manufacturer and landlord of the ride, claiming negligence and failure to provide a safe amusement ride.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DELTA, WI
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
Diocese of Superior
Diocese of Superior releases list of 23 priests accused of sexual abuse
New film produced in Chisholm
Lights, camera, action: New movie production comes to the Iron Range
An end to 'Lunch Shaming': Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion
An end to ‘Lunch Shaming’: Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion

Latest News

Ukrainian authorities say a newborn was killed when an overnight rocket attack on Wednesday,...
Strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills newborn
President Joe Biden is extending a moratorium on federal student loan payments while challenges...
Deadline in student loan relief case before SCOTUS; Biden extends moratorium
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say
Police in Ohio say a dangerous chase ensued after a group of teenagers allegedly ran out on...
Caught on camera: Dine and dash results in wild ride for restaurant employee