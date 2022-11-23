Daycare owner arrested after 9 children abused, police say

A Connecticut home daycare owner and her boyfriend are facing charges after police say nine children were abused while in their care. (Source: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol, Patricia Del Rio and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A Connecticut home daycare owner and her boyfriend are facing charges after police say nine children were abused while in their care.

The Wallingford Police Department said Brenda Fornal, 61, and Grant Freer, 66, were arrested Tuesday.

Police said they received a complaint about the daycare in late August, which was also reported to the Department of Children and Families.

Upon further investigation, police found that nine children at the daycare were victims of verbal and physical abuse.

Fornal has been charged with nine counts of risk of injury to child, seven counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree threatening, fourth-degree sexual assault, and voyeurism with malice. She is being held on a $125,000 bond.

Freer has been charged with conspiracy to commit risk of injury to child. His bond was set at $1,000.

