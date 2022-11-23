Cloquet middle-schoolers use the classroom to donate Thanksgiving meals

CLOQUET, MN -- Wednesday, students at Cloquet Middle School baked rolls to donate to the local VFW for Thanksgiving.

“It’s the season of giving back, Thanksgiving season. And I thought this was a great way for my students to use their new skills, their new culinary skills in a way to give back to the community,” said Lynsee Wanous, a Family Consumer Science Teacher at the middle school.

8th-grade students in Wanous’ class baked more than 1,000 rolls, 800 of which will be donated.

Wanous says the project was a way to learn about baking, and to apply their knowledge for a good cause at the same time.

“We are learning about gluten, measuring, mixing, kneading, in the process of all this and then we are baking roles and donating a majority of the roles to the community,” she said.

The flour for the rolls was provided through the King Arthur Flour Bake for Good Project, which donates flour for students to, in turn, donate food.

Wanous says her 8th-grade students were eager to participate.

“I thought they were gonna be super bummed that they didn’t get to eat all of these rolls, but they thought it was a really neat opportunity that they could give back,” she said.

Students explained that hands-on experience is a great way to apply real-world skills.

“It’s really fun to see what we can do as 13-14 year-old kids, to give back to our community,” said one student, “We get to learn about real-life skills, like how to cook and how to clean.”

“It’s still something we can do within the classroom, but still make an impact,” Wanous said.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.