Cloquet middle-schoolers use the classroom to donate Thanksgiving meals

Cloquet Middle School
Cloquet Middle School(Northern News Now)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOQUET, MN -- Wednesday, students at Cloquet Middle School baked rolls to donate to the local VFW for Thanksgiving.

“It’s the season of giving back, Thanksgiving season. And I thought this was a great way for my students to use their new skills, their new culinary skills in a way to give back to the community,” said Lynsee Wanous, a Family Consumer Science Teacher at the middle school.

8th-grade students in Wanous’ class baked more than 1,000 rolls, 800 of which will be donated.

Wanous says the project was a way to learn about baking, and to apply their knowledge for a good cause at the same time.

“We are learning about gluten, measuring, mixing, kneading, in the process of all this and then we are baking roles and donating a majority of the roles to the community,” she said.

The flour for the rolls was provided through the King Arthur Flour Bake for Good Project, which donates flour for students to, in turn, donate food.

Wanous says her 8th-grade students were eager to participate.

“I thought they were gonna be super bummed that they didn’t get to eat all of these rolls, but they thought it was a really neat opportunity that they could give back,” she said.

Students explained that hands-on experience is a great way to apply real-world skills.

“It’s really fun to see what we can do as 13-14 year-old kids, to give back to our community,” said one student, “We get to learn about real-life skills, like how to cook and how to clean.”

“It’s still something we can do within the classroom, but still make an impact,” Wanous said.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DELTA, WI
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
Diocese of Superior
Diocese of Superior releases list of 23 priests accused of sexual abuse
New film produced in Chisholm
Lights, camera, action: New movie production comes to the Iron Range
A local clinic helping spay and neuter animals at a lower cost will soon be forced to shut down.
Local spay and neuter clinic being forced out of building

Latest News

City by City: 11/23/22
City by City: 11/23/22
Tik Tok
Be alert when shopping on TikTok: BBB Tip
DEA National Take Back Drug Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Wisconsin ranks number one during fall Drug Take Back Day
Small Business Saturday
THE LIST: Downtown Duluth Small Business Saturday Specials