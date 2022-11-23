City by City: Wisconsin, Two Harbors, Red Cliff

Wisconsin- The DNR is already thinking ahead to next spring. Every year since 1984, Wisconsin 4th graders have been eligible for free tree seedlings for Arbor Day! Principals, teachers and homeschool parents are encouraged to sign up to receive their tree next year. A perfect way to look ahead for those warmer days. Seedlings come with planting and care instructions.

Two Harbors, MN- The community is getting in the giving spirit. The Two Harbors Comfort and Joy drive kicks off Friday, November 25, and runs through December 21. Organizers are looking for essentials rather than gifts for local community members. The number one needed donation is toilet paper. Other necessities they hope are donated include toothpaste, toothbrushes, Q-tips, body wash and other hygiene items. Donations can be made at Auto Value or Evolve. Donations will stay within Two Harbors and surrounding communities.

Red Cliff- The Tribal Council is still looking for members to fill several committees, boards and commissions. The Health Board is in need of two members and meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The Utilities Commission meets the second Tuesday of the month and is in need of one more member. The Housing Board needs three members and meets the third Wednesday of the month. Lastly, the membership committee needs five members and meets the second Wednesday of each month. These positions remain open until they are filled.

