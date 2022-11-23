City by City: Washburn, Hibbing, Virginia

The Virginia Fire Department is hosting its 11th annual Stuff the Ambulance event on November 25 - 26.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Washburn, WI- The Washburn Chamber of Commerce is once again hoping to spread holiday cheer to residents at local long-term care facilities. This is the Chamber’s third year teaming up with Superior Floral and Gift to send flowers to residents. The mission started when people felt isolated during the pandemic, but it has seen so much success they’re carrying on the tradition this year. Despite inflation, the floral shop is keeping arrangements at just $25. If you’d like to sponsor an arrangement, contact the Chamber, here.

Hibbing, MN- The Hibbing Public Safety teams are collecting donations for those in need. On November 29 and December 1 police and fire department staff will be at Walmart taking collections. They ask you to donate unwrapped gifts, clothing or monetary donations. Families in need have already been chosen. They’ll be out from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. collecting on those dates.

Virginia, MN- The Virginia Fire Department is hosting their 11th annual Stuff the Ambulance event November 25 - 26. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. they’ll be parked at the McDonald’s in Virginia collecting gifts that will be given to the Salvation Army. They ask that gifts are new and unused toys. Toys will be distributed to children in need. Monetary donations will be given to local law enforcement agencies to purchase gifts for families in surrounding communities as well.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Wisconsin, Two Harbors, Red Cliff

