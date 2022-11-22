Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal around the Northland

DULUTH, MN -- There are plenty of spots for people to find a free Thanksgiving meal around the Northland this holiday.

In Duluth, the DECC is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Lake Superior Ballroom.

You do not need to RSVP in advance. Parking at the DECC will be free.

The Richard I. Bong Veterans Center in Superior is serving a free meal to veterans and their families.

The meals, available for dine-in, delivery, or curbside, will be offered from 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Reservations are required.

Eldercircle is also putting on a free community meal in Grand Rapids Thursday.

People can dine in-person at the St. Joseph Catholic Church at 315 SW 21st Street between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

If you choose a delivery option, your meal will be dropped off between 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Thursday.

Pick up times will be assigned from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

There is limited pick up and delivery options. They’re asking people considering these options to place their order by Tuesday, November 22. To order, contact the ElderCircle: 218-999-9233 or ecircle@eldercircle.org and provide your name, address, and phone number.

