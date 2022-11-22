Warmer weather ahead, chance for rain/snow on Thanksgiving

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see clearing skies from west to east. This will leave us with mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will fall into the teens and lower 20′s with light westerly winds.

WEDNESDAY: For Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s with southerly winds 5-10mph. Should be a beautiful day and just fine for any traveling.

THANKSGIVING: Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of some scattered light wintry mix. Some light flurries and rain/snow mix will be possible, but minimal impacts on travel will be expected. Some patchy dense fog is also possible. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Thursday (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with west winds 5-10mph.

