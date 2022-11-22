Warmer weather ahead, chance for rain/snow on Thanksgiving

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see clearing skies from west to east. This will leave us with mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will fall into the teens and lower 20′s with light westerly winds.

WEDNESDAY: For Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s with southerly winds 5-10mph. Should be a beautiful day and just fine for any traveling.

THANKSGIVING: Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of some scattered light wintry mix. Some light flurries and rain/snow mix will be possible, but minimal impacts on travel will be expected. Some patchy dense fog is also possible. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Thursday
Thursday(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with west winds 5-10mph.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DELTA, WI
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
Diocese of Superior
Diocese of Superior releases list of 23 priests accused of sexual abuse
New film produced in Chisholm
Lights, camera, action: New movie production comes to the Iron Range
An end to 'Lunch Shaming': Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion
An end to ‘Lunch Shaming’: Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion

Latest News

Wx Graphics
Some AM snow today, quiet weather follows
Snow tonight
NNN WX 11/21
WX GFX
Light snow Tuesday morning, decent Thanksgiving ahead
3-day forecast
A return to seasonable temperatures to start the week