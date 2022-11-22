Tax filing season comes with changes for taxpayers

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A combination of new rules from the Inflation Reduction Act and a phasing out of tax policies from the heart of the coronavirus pandemic could mean the options to receive the largest return may change for taxpayers.

Holiday spending often has Americans thinking about how much money is leaving their bank accounts, but it’s also time to think about how changes to tax laws can put money back into their wallets.

Turbotax said tax brackets will be slightly increased to adjust for inflation and the standard deduction is increasing.

“The standard deduction for tax year 2022, if you’re single, it increased to $12,950,” TurboTax certified public accountant Lisa Greene-Lewis said.

Not all changes will save you money. Increased tax credits under the ‘American Rescue’ plan are reverting to normal, including the Earned Income Tax Credit, child independent care credit and the child tax credit.

“The child tax credit will go back to a credit of $2,000,” Greene-Lewis said. “Under the American Rescue Plan it was up to $3,600 for your child under six.”

New tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act will lower the price of certain clean energy items such as solar panels and some cars. The Tax Policy Center, part of the Brookings Institute, said that could impact newer consumer purchases.

“Their furnace goes out, they need to buy a new furnace, and they have a choice between say a heat pump or another kind of furnace that doesn’t qualify, the tax credit makes it cheaper to buy the more efficient type,” Senior Tax Policy Center fellow Ben Page said.

The Tax Policy Center said on average, people will pay more in taxes for 2022, but they do not predict a major impact on the economy.

“Their taxes will be higher,” Page said. “That will tend to reduce spending. I just don’t think that it will be a very significant effect.”

Tax brackets will be increased by a record amount for the upcoming 2024 filing season as the government adjusts for inflation.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DELTA, WI
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
Diocese of Superior
Diocese of Superior releases list of 23 priests accused of sexual abuse
New film produced in Chisholm
Lights, camera, action: New movie production comes to the Iron Range
An end to 'Lunch Shaming': Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion
An end to ‘Lunch Shaming’: Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion

Latest News

Ukrainian authorities say a newborn was killed when an overnight rocket attack on Wednesday,...
Strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills newborn
President Joe Biden is extending a moratorium on federal student loan payments while challenges...
Deadline in student loan relief case before SCOTUS; Biden extends moratorium
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say
Police in Ohio say a dangerous chase ensued after a group of teenagers allegedly ran out on...
Caught on camera: Dine and dash results in wild ride for restaurant employee
Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the 400-foot drop tower ride operated by...
Fine of $250K leveled in Florida teen’s death at amusement park