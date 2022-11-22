Some AM snow today, quiet weather follows

Some AM snow today, quiet weather follows
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: This morning we will have a chance of some light snow showers across Northern Minnesota. The snow will be out of the region by noon. All said and done those across far northern Minnesota may pick up close to 1″ of new snow. Though the rest of the day we are looking at clearing skies as temperatures climb into the low and mid 30s across the Northland. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Through the night tonight we are looking at partly to mostly clear skies overhead. Temperatures tonight fall back into the teens and lower 20s across the area. Winds remain out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Wednesday is looking beautiful as high pressure settles into the region bringing with it mostly sunny skies. Highs Wednesday climb into the mid and upper 30s. Winds are out of the west between 3-6 MPH.

Thanksgiving Thursday: Thanksgiving is looking pretty good. There is the opportunity for a few light flurries here and there but it will not accumulate to anything. Across the Upper Mid-West no major travel impacts are in the forecast! Temperatures climb into the mid-30′s across the Northland. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

