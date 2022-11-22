Second chance to see Christmas City of the North Parade

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - If you missed our coverage of the 2022 Christmas City of the North Parade you’ll get another chance.

On Christmas Day, December 25, we’ll be re-airing the full parade coverage.

You’ll be able to see it on Northern News Now on KBJR6/NBC from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It will not be re-streamed online due to streaming copyright rules.

Former State Senator David Tomassoni, who passed away in August after a battle with ALS, served as the in-memoriam grand marshal for the 2022 Christmas City of the North Parade.

We held a fundraiser fighting ALS during the parade. You can still donate by clicking HERE.