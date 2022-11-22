Northland school gets national recognition for academic achievement

Churchill Elementary in Cloquet holds an assembly to celebrate receiving a Blue Ribbon Award from the U.S. Department of Education.(Reporter: Mitchell Zimmermann)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Northland elementary school celebrated their national award for achieving high academic levels.

Churchill Elementary School in Cloquet is one of eight in Minnesota and just under 300 nationally that received the “National Blue Ribbon Schools Award”.

The award goes to schools that are either “exemplary high-performing schools” or “exemplary achievement gap-closing schools.”

Churchill Elementary received the latter by improving test scores and academic levels of underperforming students within the classroom.

David Wangen, Principal of Churchill Elementary, said they first got the news about the award in September. Over the summer, they wrote about their practices to improve students’ test scores.

“A team of teachers came together, we did some writing, we wrote about all of our great practices that we have here at Churchill,” Wangen said.

He also talked about how it feels to be given the prestigious honor.

“You know, it feels just great, I think I’m just so proud of our students and our staff and of course our school district so it really says a lot about all the great things that we have in place throughout the community,” he said.

The school held a ceremony Tuesday to recognize all of the work the students and staff have made to get the achievement.

During the assembly, students carried a plaque and banner that will be hung in the school to show their work.

