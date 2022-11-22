Minnesota’s exports reach all-time high

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz today announced Tuesday that exports of agricultural, manufactured, and mining goods from Minnesota surged to an all-time high of $7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

According to the announcement, Minnesota exports jumped $1.6 billion between the third quarters of 2021 and 2022.

“Our workers, manufacturers, and farmers continue to produce high-demand goods and drive Minnesota’s economy forward on the global stage,” Governor Walz said. “Minnesota’s record-setting exports reflect what we already know: Minnesota is filled with world-class growers, problem-solvers, and innovators who are rising to meet global demand. We will continue to invest directly in communities and businesses across the state to build on this historic economic growth.”

Exports of many of the state’s top products grew strongly with mineral fuel, oil (up 188%), electrical equipment (up 32%), cereals (up 315%) and vehicles (up 44%) fueling much of the growth.

The full third quarter 2022 report is available on DEED’s website in the Export and Trade Statistics section.

