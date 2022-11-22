Driver faces charges in connection with Apple store crash

A Massachusetts man is accused of driving an SUV into an Apple store, killing one person and injuring at least 20 others. (CNN, WFXT, WCVB, WBZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he was reckless when he crashed his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others, authorities said.

Bradley Rein, 53, was arraigned in district court in Hingham. Rein told police he was looking for an eyeglass store at a shopping center in the town of Hingham, southeast of Boston, when his right foot became stuck on the accelerator, according to court documents. He said he used his left foot to try to brake but couldn’t stop the vehicle, crashing through the front of the store, the documents say. Rein was wearing running sneakers.

The court entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to the clerk’s office.

One person was killed and at least 20 more injured when a car drove through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts on Monday. (WBZ)

Rein told police he had no medical issues that would impair his ability to drive and he had not consumed alcohol or drugs. A preliminary breath test showed a reading of 0.00%, according to the documents.

Rein was held on $100,000 bail and his next court date was set for Dec. 22. He was represented by a public defender at the arraignment. A phone message seeking comment on his behalf was left at the Committee for Public Counsel Service.

Rein was arrested Monday night after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the store’s plate glass window and struck people in the morning, the documents say. The victim who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

A woman describes hearing the deadly crash at an Apple Store in Massachusetts. (Source: WFXT via CNN)

Apple released a statement saying it was “devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

The storefront window showed a gaping hole as first responders worked at the scene of the crash. The store opened about an hour before the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DELTA, WI
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
Diocese of Superior
Diocese of Superior releases list of 23 priests accused of sexual abuse
New film produced in Chisholm
Lights, camera, action: New movie production comes to the Iron Range
An end to 'Lunch Shaming': Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion
An end to ‘Lunch Shaming’: Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion

Latest News

Ukrainian authorities say a newborn was killed when an overnight rocket attack on Wednesday,...
Strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills newborn
President Joe Biden is extending a moratorium on federal student loan payments while challenges...
Deadline in student loan relief case before SCOTUS; Biden extends moratorium
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say
Police in Ohio say a dangerous chase ensued after a group of teenagers allegedly ran out on...
Caught on camera: Dine and dash results in wild ride for restaurant employee
Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the 400-foot drop tower ride operated by...
Fine of $250K leveled in Florida teen’s death at amusement park