THE LIST: Downtown Duluth Small Business Saturday Specials

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Downtown Duluth put together a list of all member businesses that are having specials on “Small Business Saturday.”

This year it is November 26, 2022.

A Place for Fido

600 East Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 9pm

Raffle entry with purchase

Bookstore at Fitger’s

600 East Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 9pm

3 Book signings

Grand Prize drawing

Canal Park Gifts

345 South Lake Avenue

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 5pm

Holiday treats and 15% off select items

Dr. Laura Hill Chiropractic

305 West Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55802

All Day

Discover the difference of our unique approach and get a $100 gift certificate to a Duluth small business of your choice. www.drlarahill.com

Coupon code: SMALLBIZ

Duluth Area Family YMCA

302 West First Street

Duluth, MN 55802

7am to 4pm

Purchase a 3-month adult membership for $150 and get two training sessions plus two 7-day guest passes

Duluth Kitchen Company

600 East Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 9pm

$250 for 5.25 Qt Deep Dutch Oven, Le Creuset

Utility 5″ Hammer Stahl for $59.95

Utility 7″ Hammer Stahl for $129.95

Duluth Pack

365 Canal Park Drive

Duluth, MN 55802

9am to 9pm

Promotions and discounts up to 25% off select Duluth Pack manufactured items.

Fitger’s Complex

600 East Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55802

11am to 4pm

Santa and his live reindeer

Train to Bentleyville - duluthtrains.com

Fitger’s Brewhouse Beer Store

600 East Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 9pm

10% off store-wide (excluding beer)

Frame Corner Gallery

323 West Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 3pm

Customer Appreciation Day! Framing and artwork discounts!

Frost River

1910 West Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55806

10am to 6pm

Metalsmith demos by Paul Webster, balloons, food tasting, Duluth Coffee Co. coffee, and book signing by Alex Messenger.

Glensheen Mansion

3300 London Road

Duluth, MN 55804

9am to 5pm

20% off local merch that is MN made in the Glensheen Gift Shop. Candle lights tours from 5-8pm.

Grandma’s Saloon & Grill Canal Park

522 South Lake Avenue

Duluth, MN 55802

11:30am to 5pm

4lb bags of frozen chicken wild rice soup for $18.50

Hucklebeary

218 East Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 6pm

The Grand Re-Opening!

Indigenous First (AICHO)

202 West Second Street

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 4pm

Biboon Bimaadizimin “Winter Good Life” Holiday Market featuring dozens of local and regional BIPOC craft and food vendors.

Lake Superior Art Glass

357 Canal Park Drive

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 4pm

Spend $40, get a handmade glass drinking straw

Spent $75, add a free glass candy cane

Spend $100, get a custom-made blown glass ornament

Spent $125, get all three!

Lester River Trading Company

28 North 3rd Avenue West

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 4pm

Product demonstrations – Dixie Belle chalk paint, cookies, coffee/hot chocolate.

Lizzards Art Gallery & Framing

11 West Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 3pm

Artist pop-ups, refreshments, collaborative shop hop

Market Gourmet

600 East Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 9pm

Gift baskets for sale

Minnesota Surplus & Outfitters

218 West Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 5pm

10% off store-wide

Namasté Gifts & Healing

400 West Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55802

10:30am to 5pm

Sales! Giveaways! Drawings! A party!

Reimagined by T. Underwood

138 West First Street

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 5pm

Product demonstrations with Annie Sloan Chalk Paint & IOD Christmas products, hot cocoa/cider/cookies.

Security Jewelers

307 West Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 3pm

Treats, hot cider, and hot chocolate. Special pricing.

Siiviis Gallery

361 Canal Park Drive

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 5pm

Make your own ornament for $5 and hot cider.

St. Louis County Depot

506 West Michigan Street

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 5pm

Wander exhibits and galleries for free. For train tickets visit www.experiencethedepot.org

Tischer Gallery

395 South Lake Avenue

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 7pm

Customer Appreciation sale with 15% or more off all artwork plus a 2023 Tischer calendar free with artwork purchase.

Trailfitters

600 East Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 9pm

Buy 3 pairs of socks, get 1 free and get an extra 10% off clearance prices. Gift bag to the first 50 customers (with purchase) and grand prize gift drawing ($250).

Valentini’s Deli

201 West Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55802

11am to 2pm

Valentini’s Gift Baskets, wholesale food items, Poticas, Christmas cookie trays, hot sandwiches/soup ready to eat.

Whimsy

600 East Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55802

10am to 9pm

Treats and drawings for five $25 gift certificates throughout the weekend.

