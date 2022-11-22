City by City: Moose Lake, Cloquet, Twin Ports

Moose Lake, MN- There is still time to make plans for Thanksgiving! The Sturgeon Lake Lions Club is hosting its 25th Annual Thanksgiving Feast on Thanksgiving. All are invited and dinner is free, but donations are welcome. The turkey and ham meal will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holy Angels Church. Extra donations will be given to local food shelves after the event. If you’re looking to get a meal delivered, they also have that option.

Cloquet, MN- The English Department at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is taking submissions for their yearly journal. This will be the 11th edition of “The Thunderbird Review.” The journal looks to publish work that fulfills the college’s goal of creating a union of cultures. All who have a strong connection to the Twin Ports and surrounding areas are welcome to submit their work. Submissions can be written in English or in Anishinaabemowin. The four categories are short fiction, creative non-fiction, poetry, or art. Artworks can be up to three pieces. The deadline to apply is December 15.

Twin Ports- Northland Grandmothers for Peace is collecting books and art supplies to give as gifts to families at AICHO and CASDA. Gifts should be unwrapped and support creativity, kindness and diversity. The gift drive has already begun and runs through December 21. Drop-off spots in Duluth are Zenith Books, At Sara’s Table and Peace United Church. Superior donations can be made at the public library.

