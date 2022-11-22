Atlanta to pay $1M settlement to family of Rayshard Brooks

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta City Council has approved a $1 million settlement payment for the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by a police officer.

The council voted Monday.

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white police officers in June 2020.

The shooting came just weeks after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

A special prosecutor appointed to consider the case announced in August that the use of deadly force was “objectively reasonable.” He declined to bring charges against the officers.

Attorneys for Brooks’ family say they remain disappointed that the officers won’t face charges but that the family is pleased to have reached a settlement.

