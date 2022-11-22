Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road

DULUTH, MN -- Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth is asking for donations to help care for two small puppies who were found taped inside a box left on the side of the road.

According to a Facebook post from Animal Allies, a Good Samaritan recently stopped to pick up the box in Saginaw. That’s when they realized the puppies were inside.

A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw. (Animal Allies)

Animal Allies said it’s hard to tell how long they had been in the box, but the puppies were “greasy, cold, and incredibly smelly” when they were found.

“On the bright side they were in good spirits and ready to eat! They are super sweet and we’re so glad we have the opportunity to give them the second chance at life they deserve,” Animal Allies staff wrote on Facebook.

Animal Allies leaders say they would appreciate any donations to help care for these pups and other animals that come their way.

Click here to donate.

Animal Allies said they did not have much information to report to the authorities, so for now, they’re focus is on caring for these pups.

A photo of the box two small puppies were found in in Saginaw. (Animal Allies)

