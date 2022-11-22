Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road

A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.(Animal Allies)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth is asking for donations to help care for two small puppies who were found taped inside a box left on the side of the road.

According to a Facebook post from Animal Allies, a Good Samaritan recently stopped to pick up the box in Saginaw. That’s when they realized the puppies were inside.

A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.(Animal Allies)

Animal Allies said it’s hard to tell how long they had been in the box, but the puppies were “greasy, cold, and incredibly smelly” when they were found.

“On the bright side they were in good spirits and ready to eat! They are super sweet and we’re so glad we have the opportunity to give them the second chance at life they deserve,” Animal Allies staff wrote on Facebook.

Animal Allies leaders say they would appreciate any donations to help care for these pups and other animals that come their way.

Click here to donate.

Animal Allies said they did not have much information to report to the authorities, so for now, they’re focus is on caring for these pups.

A photo of the box two small puppies were found in in Saginaw.
A photo of the box two small puppies were found in in Saginaw.(Animal Allies)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New film produced in Chisholm
Lights, camera, action: New movie production comes to the Iron Range
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns
An 11-year-old boy who died while hunting was a middle school student in Berlin, Wisconsin, the...
Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
An end to 'Lunch Shaming': Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion
An end to ‘Lunch Shaming’: Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion

Latest News

A local clinic helping spay and neuter animals at a lower cost will soon be forced to shut down.
Local spay and neuter clinic being forced out of building
City by City: 11/22/22
City by City: 11/22/22
Diocese of Superior
Diocese of Superior releases list of 23 priests accused of sexual abuse
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
DELTA, WI
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery