A return to seasonable temperatures to start the week

DULUTH, MN.

Today: Through our Monday we are looking at partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures today climb into mid and upper 20s and lower 30s closer to the lake. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

MN Today (Northern News Now)

WI Today (Northern News Now)

Tonight: There is the opportunity for a few snow showers from the Iron Range points north towards the International Border. Snowfall should be light and should only amount to 1″ for people right along the Canadian Border. The rest of are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead with temperatures falling back into the teens and low 20s. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

Light snowfall is possible for the far northern portions of our region tonight. (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Any leftover snow for those across the far northern portions of the region should wrap-up as we head through Tuesday morning. Through the rest of the day, we are left with partly cloudy skies overhead and temperatures climbing back into the low and mid-30s. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

Temperatures Tuesday (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday features a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low and mid-30s. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

7-Day (Northern News Now)

