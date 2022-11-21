The Power of Music: Victory Chorus holds Celebration of Song

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Music filled the air Sunday afternoon for a special concert at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth.

The Victory Chorus held its Celebration of Song performance.

The group is a community chorus comprised of people with cognitive impairment, their care partners, and volunteer singers.

Program Director Candy Winkler said the focus of the chorus is to create a space that is joyful for all, but especially for those living with dementia.

According to Winkler, music stimulates different parts of the brain that often aren’t used in daily life and can help people with Dementia.

“We have a social hour following the chorus, and people are often the most articulate, the most engaging during that period right after they’ve sung,” Winkler said.

Due to the pandemic, the group has been on hiatus for the past 2 years, but this fall marked their return to making music with a purpose.

For more information about The Victory Chorus, click here.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.