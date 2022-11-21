Light snow Tuesday morning, decent Thanksgiving ahead

By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies and cool conditions. Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the teens and some lower 20′s. After 2am there will be a weak clipper swing by and bring a chance of light snow into the early morning on Tuesday. Mostly impacting Northern Minnesota. A quick Trace to 1.5″ will be possible, which could lead to some slippery roads in the morning.

TUESDAY: Tuesday morning we will have a chance of some light snow showers across Northern Minnesota. The snow will be out of the region by noon. The rest of the day we will see clearing skies and highs in the lower 30′s. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-10mph. Overnight the skies will remain mostly clear.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday is looking beautiful. High pressure will sit over the region to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

THANKSGIVING: Thursday we will have partly sunny to partly cloudy skies and mild conditions. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with westerly winds. No major travel impacts are in the forecast!

