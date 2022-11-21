Largest Social Security increase in 40 years starts in January

Typical payment will increase $140 per month
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Social Security benefits will go up in January by 8.7%, the largest cost of living increase in 40 years. The Social Security Administration said the increase translates to an average of $140 dollars more per month.

Our partners at the financial website NerdWallet said while there’s no easy fix for how much everything is costing right now, there are ways to make your money stretch as far as possible.

Pay down debt: High interest rates make your debt more expensive. List your debts and pick one to tackle. Pay any extra you can towards that one debt. Once you pay it off, move to the next debt on your list.

Track your spending: Track where your money is spent to find costs you can rein in or cut out altogether.

Review your bank statements: Review the last few months of account activity to visualize your spending. Free apps like Mint can help you plan. You Need a Budget is another good app with a free trial, then a monthly subscription.

Ask for help: If you are struggling to pay your bills, pick up the phone and call those companies. You could ask to have your bills lowered, paused, or even deferred until you can catch up.

USA.gov has free resources for anyone struggling to deal with debt. The Federal Trade Commission also offers free resources.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New film produced in Chisholm
Lights, camera, action: New movie production comes to the Iron Range
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns
An 11-year-old boy who died while hunting was a middle school student in Berlin, Wisconsin, the...
Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
An end to 'Lunch Shaming': Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion
An end to ‘Lunch Shaming’: Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion

Latest News

A local clinic helping spay and neuter animals at a lower cost will soon be forced to shut down.
Local spay and neuter clinic being forced out of building
FILE - Police held a news conference to provide an update in the investigation of the deaths of...
Cops investigating Idaho stabbings say stalker tips unproven
Four students were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho.
Police continue to investigate the murder of 4 Idaho students
FILE - Alana Gee, the widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing...
Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player’s death
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm