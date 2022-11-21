GOP’s Loudenbeck concedes Wisconsin secretary of state loss

Republican Amy Loudenbeck is conceding that she has lost the race for Wisconsin secretary of state
(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded defeat Monday in her bid to unseat Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette.

Unofficial results from the Nov. 8 election showed La Follette defeated Loudenbeck by 7,660 votes. The margin was within the 1-percentage-point difference for Loudenbeck to request a recount, but outside the quarter-point gap that would have meant a free recount. Loudenbeck conceded after county canvasses ended Monday morning.

“Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would,” Loudenbeck said. “The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State.”

La Follette is a distant relative of “Fighting” Bob La Follette, a progressive who was Wisconsin's 20th governor, served in the U.S. House and Senate and ran for President in 1924.

Doug La Follette was first elected as secretary of state in 1974. He served one term before stepping down in 1978 to mount a failed run for lieutenant governor. He successfully ran for secretary of state again in 1982 and hasn't lost since; his victory over Loudenbeck earned him a 12th term.

Loudenbeck campaigned on shifting oversight of Wisconsin elections from the bipartisan state elections commission to the secretary of state, a model similar to that used by 38 other states. La Follette countered by raising questions about whether Loudenbeck would use the position to ensure Donald Trump wins Wisconsin in 2024.

He campaigned on keeping his office’s duties unchanged. The secretary of state’s only responsibilities are issuing travel documents and serving on a timber board.

Most Read

New film produced in Chisholm
Lights, camera, action: New movie production comes to the Iron Range
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns
An 11-year-old boy who died while hunting was a middle school student in Berlin, Wisconsin, the...
Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
An end to 'Lunch Shaming': Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion
An end to ‘Lunch Shaming’: Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion

Latest News

Kyra Harris Bolden
Whitmer appoints first Black woman to Michigan’s top court
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers' State of...
Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for ‘long term’ tax cuts
Michigan State Capitol building
Flip of Michigan legislature highlights role of fair maps
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree...
Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs
In Barron, Somali-Americans drop call-to-prayer request