Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in...
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington on Nov. 17, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies.

The Georgia Republican’s reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned in the aftermath of the deadly Jan. 6 riots on the Capitol in 2021. Twitter — at the time — feared there was a risk of further incitement to violence if Trump were allowed to remain on the platform. Trump himself has said he won’t return to Twitter and as of Monday had not tweeted since the reinstatement, although he also hasn’t deleted his account.

Musk apparently based his decision to allow Trump back on the site on an unscientific Twitter poll he posted on his timeline. There appeared to be no such poll for Greene’s account.

Twitter employees have fled the nest in a mass exodus after Elon Musk’s "extremely hardcore" work ultimatum. (CNN, TWITTER, GETTY IMAGES, STRINGR)

Earlier, Musk said he would not make major decisions about content or restoring banned accounts before setting up a " content moderation council " with diverse viewpoints. Neither Twitter nor Musk have announced the existence of such a council. Twitter did not respond to a message for comment on Monday.

Musk has frequently expressed his belief that Twitter had become too restrictive. Before the U.S. midterm elections this month, he urged his “independent-minded” Twitter followers to vote Republican.

One account Musk has said he won’t allow back on Twitter is that of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was banned in 2018 for abusive behavior.

“My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat,” Musk tweeted Sunday in response to calls for Jones’ reinstatement. “I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

Jones was sued by victims’ families for promoting false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Judgements against him have totaled $1.44 billion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DELTA, WI
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
A puppy poses for a photo after he was rescued from the side of the highway in Saginaw.
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
Diocese of Superior
Diocese of Superior releases list of 23 priests accused of sexual abuse
New film produced in Chisholm
Lights, camera, action: New movie production comes to the Iron Range
An end to 'Lunch Shaming': Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion
An end to ‘Lunch Shaming’: Minnesota Attorney General issues legally binding opinion

Latest News

Ukrainian authorities say a newborn was killed when an overnight rocket attack on Wednesday,...
Strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills newborn
President Joe Biden is extending a moratorium on federal student loan payments while challenges...
Deadline in student loan relief case before SCOTUS; Biden extends moratorium
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say
Police in Ohio say a dangerous chase ensued after a group of teenagers allegedly ran out on...
Caught on camera: Dine and dash results in wild ride for restaurant employee
Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the 400-foot drop tower ride operated by...
Fine of $250K leveled in Florida teen’s death at amusement park