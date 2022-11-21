Abducted boy found safe in Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Amber Alert for Zachariah Sutton, 5, has been canceled after he was found safe.

Zachariah was abducted in Overton, Texas, and found in Big Springs, Texas.

Officials said Zachariah Sutton, 5, was last seen with Pamela Medlock, 59.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.