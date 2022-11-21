AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ For Thanksgiving weekend

(WSAW/CBS) - The Thanksgiving holiday travel rush is on and AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ will once again work to keep everyone on the roads safe from impaired drivers.

The ‘Tow to Go’ program will safely transport a would-be impaired driver and their vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles, free of charge. You don’t even have to be a AAA member. The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

The ‘Tow to Go’ program will provide safe rides home starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

Nationwide, AAA expects this to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving on the roads in history. Crash data from the National Highway Safety Administration proves that combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly. During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from 2016-2020, over 800 people died in crashes involving drunk drivers, according to NHTSA.

“AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Alcohol, drugs, and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive. So don’t put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ridesharing program. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll get you to a safe location.”

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for almost 25 years. During that time, they removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available during severe weather conditions.

